Homestead

An Entertaining Taste of OceanView

By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted May 23, 2017, at 1:23 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Main Lodge, OceanView at Falmouth, , 20 Blueberry Lane, Falmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-781-4460; oceanviewrc.com/entertainingtaste/

You’re invited to join OceanView at Falmouth for a luncheon featuring three delicious tasting courses.

Our talented chefs will present cooking demonstrations and talk about the festive foods served at our many parties, events and gatherings at our various function spaces around campus.

Your taste buds won’t want to miss this!

Limited Seating, RSVP: 207-781-4460

