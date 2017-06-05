Sunday, June 11, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine (the Main St. church), 68 Main St., Castine, ME
For more information: 207-326-9583; castinearts.org
Title: An Afternoon of (mostly) French Music
Presented by the Castine Arts Association.
A special concert of French compositions will be held on Sunday, June 11th, 3pm at the Trinitarian Congregational Church (the Main St. church) in Castine. Soprano Sarah Schneider will be joined by violinist Sascha Zaburdaeva Lorimer and pianist Gerald Wheeler in a program featuring music by Fauré, Beethoven, Britten, Debussy, LeGrand, Quilter, Bridge and Massenet. Among her many performances throughout the northeast, Sarah Schneider has sung with the Bagaduce Chorale and currently teaches voice lessons in the Blue Hill area. She holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Acadia University in Nova Scotia. Sascha Zaburdaeva Lorimer is first violinist with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, concertmaster with the Colby College Symphony, and conducts the Bangor Youth Symphony Orchestra. Her first bachelor degree is from the prestigious Gnesin’s College of Music, Moscow. Gerald Wheeler trained at the Royal College of Music, London, and brings with him many years of experience as an organist, pianist, and harpsichordist. The afternoon program will be a high point in any classical music lover’s concert-going experience. Admission to the concert is free, with a free-will collection at the door to benefit the Trinitarian Congregational Church. The concert has been generously sponsored by Sanford Warren, MD, with the Castine Arts Association, and The Trinitarian Congregational Parish.
The Castine Arts Association is a non-profit, community-based volunteer group organized for the purpose of promoting awareness and appreciation of visual, literary and performing arts through sponsorship of public programs and events. For more information on this program, please contact us at info@castinearts.org, or visit castinearts.org
