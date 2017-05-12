An Activist Education: How Art Affects Our Politics exhibit

Sunday, May 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Artwaves Town Hill Art Center Studio , 1343 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3537
ArtWaves presents:
An Activist Education: How Art Affects Our PoliticsArtwaves MDI Member
A Senior Exhibition by Cala Coffman
Featuring middle schoolers from around Mount Desert Island, this show expresses the importance of our right to free speech through art, and the role art can play in our culture and our politics. Through the project, we encouraged kids to explore their voice and convey their ideas in their own styles to bring awareness to issues that they care about.
Date and Time: Opening May 21st, from 4-6 P.M.
Everyone welcome!
Inquiries to Cala Coffman at 17ccoffman@mdirss.org
For more information please visit artwavesmdi.com
