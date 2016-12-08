Amy Myshrall, FNP-C, Family Nurse Practitioner Joins Helen Hunt Health Center

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Amy Myshrall, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), has joined the medical staff of PCHC’s Helen Hunt Health Center 242 Brunswick Street, Old Town, ME. Ms. Myshrall’s practice centers on all aspects of high-quality and compassionate medical care, including patient physicals, acute visits, and health care maintenance.

Ms. Myshrall received both her undergraduate degree and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Northeastern University, and has more than 7 years of nursing experience. Prior to joining PCHC, she provided comprehensive care at various clinical sites of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

Susan Cheff, MD, Helen Hunt Health Center’s Medical Director, states, “Amy is a very talented clinician with a passion for the work she does, which is to improve the health and wellbeing of her patients and her community. She has a special combination of talent, energy, creativity, and compassion. We are very pleased to welcome her.”

Ms. Myshrall is seeing patients at Helen Hunt Health Center; for an appointment please call 207-827-6128. Helen Hunt Health Center is open seven days per week and, in addition to Family Medical Care, offers Podiatry, Walk-In Care, On-Site Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Dental Care, Care Management, and Mental Health Services.

