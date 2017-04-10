AMHC Staff Receive NAMI Leadership Award

AMHC is pleased to announce that its Emergency Services Supervisors, Michelle Ferris, LCSW and Ashley Pesek, LCSW, were presented with a 2017 NAMI Mental Health Leadership Award at the 2nd Annual CIT Mental Health & Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet held on Friday, April 7th in Waterville. CIT is Crisis Intervention Team training and it is a model for community policing that brings together law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency departments, and individuals with mental illness and their families to improve responses to people in crisis. According to NAMI, “Michelle Ferris was recognized for being instrumental in organizing, coordinating, and executing CIT trainings in Aroostook County for the past few years, and her energy and her enthusiasm has led to excellent training and much improved relationships with area law enforcement. Ashley Pesek was recognized for her commitment and dedication to helping NAMI pull off it’s first-ever Hancock County CIT class this past year.” In 2016, AMHC provided 1,882 individuals with emergency services assessment and crisis intervention services in Aroostook, Hancock and Washington Counties. For more information about AMHC’s emergency services, call the HELPLine at 1-888-568-1112 or visit www.amhc.org.

