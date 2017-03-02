Americans Underground: Secret City of WWI Maine Screening

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join us at the Maine Historical Society for an exclusive advance-screening of Americans Underground: Secret City of WWI, a new special on Smithsonian Channel premiering Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

An amazing discovery has been made beneath a farm field in Northern France: a vast underground city where World War I soldiers, on both sides of the conflict, took refuge a century ago. Even more remarkable, it is one of hundreds of buried havens set up close to a 45-mile stretch of the Western Front.

Follow American explorer and photographer Jeff Gusky as he documents one of these long forgotten shelters, and witness his attempts to connect the names of the American soldiers etched into the limestone walls to their living descendants.

With help from military experts and historians, Gusky traces the etchings back to soldiers from the Yankee Division, an American unit from New England that was among the first to arrive in France. As Gusky continues to unlock the many mysteries hidden in this underground city for a century, he discovers intriguing American Indian images and symbols. They lead him to a remarkable story about the Passamaquoddy Indian Tribe from Maine.

Following the screening, stay to enjoy our exhibition World War I and the Maine Experience!

FREE & open to the public!

