American Red Cross seeks blood and platelet donation

BANGOR — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the perfect gift this holiday season — a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. By rolling up a sleeve, donors can help ensure patients continue to receive treatment throughout the holiday season.

Busy holiday schedules and travel plans make it more challenging for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations postpone hosting blood drives during the holiday season for these same reasons. This can lead to a decline in blood donations, but the need is constant.

“While many of us gather with friends and family this time of year, patients may spend the holidays in a hospital room,” said Mary Brant, external communications manager of the Red Cross Northern New England Blood Services Region. “The need for blood doesn’t take a break for the holidays. Please make an appointment to give the most meaningful gift of all — the gift of life through a blood or platelet donation.”

To encourage donations around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood or platelets through Nov. 28 will be emailed a set of recipes from celebrity chef partners Mario Batali, Rick Bayless, Richard Blais, David Burke, Mike Isabella and Ellie Krieger.

Blood donors with type O, B negative and A negative blood can help more patients with one appointment by making a Power Red donation at select Red Cross blood donation centers and blood drives.

Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells – the most commonly transfused blood component. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are frequently give to trauma and surgery patients. During a Power Red donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and plasma and platelets are then safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

“With just a little extra time at their appointment, donors can have an even greater impact on patients in need,” added Brant.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are:

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, American Legion, 218 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

– 1-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Penney Memorial Church, 35 Grove St., Augusta.

– 1-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Oakland United Baptist Church, 47 Church St.

– 1-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Masonic Lodge, 5 High St., Buckfield.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Dexter Unitarian Universalist Church, 35 Church St.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 158 Franklin St., Bucksport.

– 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, YMCA, 31 Union St., Augusta.

– 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Winslow Fire and Rescue, 114 Benton Ave.

– Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, University of Maine, 246 Main St., North Dining Hall, Farmington.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 396 Griffin Road, Bangor.

– Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Regional Medical Center, 43 South Lubec Road, Lubec.

– 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Sumner Memorial High School, 2456 U.S. Highway 1, Sullivan.

– Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, University of Maine, 246 Main St., North Dining Hall, Farmington.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

– 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 19 Colby St., Millinocket.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield St.

– 2-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Saint Bernard’s Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland.

– 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Unity College, 90 Quaker Hill Road, Unity.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Penquis Community Action Program, 262 Harlow St., Bangor.

– Noon-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Knights of Columbus, 1003 West Broadway, Lincoln.

– 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Maine Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, 118 State House Station, Augusta.

– 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop.

– 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 44 Hasson St., Farmingdale.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 26 Washington St., Waterville.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, American Legion Post 112, 169 King St., Oxford.

– Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford.

– 7 a.m.-noon, Togus VA Hospital, 1 VA Center, Augusta.

