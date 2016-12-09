American Red Cross blood donation opportunities

BANGOR, Maine — It can’t be wrapped or placed under a tree, but the perfect gift can help save patient lives this holiday season. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the lifesaving gift of a blood donation in December, a time when donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady.

Barbara Coger will never forget the donors that gave the blood that her husband received during the holidays. “I have been donating blood for some time, but really started encouraging others to do so after my husband received a donation on Christmas Eve,” she said, in a Red Cross press release. “He had not been doing well and would not survive much longer, but with that extra boost, he was able to share a big smile with me on Christmas morning, something I will always cherish.”

Donors of all blood types are needed this holiday season to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. To encourage donations, all those who come to donate Dec. 22-Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Story continues below advertisement.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Knights of Columbus, 109 Spring St., Gardiner.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Quirk Ford of Augusta, 7 Water St., Hallowell.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Aubuchon Hardware, 138 Main St., Norway.

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Dexter Knights of Columbus, 179 North Dexter Road.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Mount Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington.

— Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Knights of Columbus, 148 Main St., Route 4, Jay.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday,Dec. 20, Sebasticook Valley Elks Lodge, 140 Middle St.

— 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Maine Veterans Homes, 32 Veterans Way, Machias.

— 7 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, Maine Department of Transportation, 24 Child St., Augusta.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Sebasticook Community Center, 81 North St., Newport.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m Thursday, Dec. 22, Medway Fire Department, 23 Grindstone Road, Medway.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Drive.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Owls Head Community Building, 224 Ash Point Drive.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Tarratine Tribe, 153 Main St., Belfast.

— 1-6 p.m Friday, Dec. 23, Redington-Fairview Hospital, 46 Fairview Ave., Skowhegan.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Bay School, 17 Bay School Drive, Blue Hill.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, University of Maine Augusta at Bangor, 1 Taft St.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mount Desert Island YWCA, 36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor.

— 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Waldoboro Baptist Church, 71 Grace Ave.

— 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Belfast Masonic Lodge, 20 Northport Ave., Belfast.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Piscataquis Regional YMCA, 30 Park St., Dover-Foxcroft.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Denmark Town Hall, Route 117.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Mayo Regional Hospital, 897 West Main St., Dover-Foxcroft.

— Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Farmington.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Cherryfield American Legion Hall, 8 Main St., Cherryfield.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →