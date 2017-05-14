American Mahjong group to meet

Thursday, May 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/
The American Mahjong group meets 1-3 p.m. every Thursday in the Ladies’ Parlor H.D. of the Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben. Beginners and experienced players welcomed. FMI: 207-546-7301 or jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →