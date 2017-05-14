Community

American Mahjong group to meet

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted May 14, 2017, at 9:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/

The American Mahjong group meets 1-3 p.m. every Thursday in the Ladies’ Parlor H.D. of the Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben. Beginners and experienced players welcomed. FMI: 207-546-7301 or jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine couple arrested on crack charges — againMaine couple arrested on crack charges — again
  2. State police catch runaway horse on I-95State police catch runaway horse on I-95
  3. Historic $1M Rolls Royce vandalized in PortlandHistoric $1M Rolls Royce vandalized in Portland
  4. Search suspended for missing man in Androscoggin RiverSearch suspended for missing man in Androscoggin River
  5. Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrangeElderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange