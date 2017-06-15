American Legion of State of Maine to hold state convention June 16-18 in Bangor

BANGOR — The American Legion of the State of Maine will hold its annual state convention June 16-18, at Spectacular Event Center in Bangor .

Led by State Commander Peter Johnson of Greenville, a good representation of members from across the state including Legionnaires, Auxiliary ladies, Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Riders will attend the convention. The Legion’s program will start promptly at noon on Friday, June 16, with a grand opening ceremony.

Friday and Saturday will feature awards to some impressive individuals for achievement in their particular field, such as Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Educator of the Year, our own surprise announcement of Legionnaire of the Year, and many more.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, and Angus King, Congressman Bruce Poliquin and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree will address this group of Legionnaires as well as Speaker of the House Sara Gideon and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.

The following candidate for National Commander 2018-19 Brett P. Reistad of Virginia is scheduled to appear along with other dignitaries, including Bangor City Council Chair Joe Baldacci, Maine Veterans’ Homes Director of Public Relations Devin Robinson and District Attorney Maeghan Maloney.

The presentation will conclude with the election of the new state officers for the coming year and their formal installation ceremony on Saturday evening at the Spectacular Event Center.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →