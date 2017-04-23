American Idol’s Sam Woolf

Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine
For more information: 2075097132
Sam Woolf is a 20-year-old folk/pop singer-songwriter known for his original arrangements, beautiful pitch, perfect tone, and original emotional songs. His performances and recordings have obtained millions of views on YouTube and Sam receives tremendous support from his fan club, the “WOOLFPACK” on social media. Sam Woolf has gained national recognition as a finalist on American Idol’s 2014 Season 13 where he placed in the Top 5. Independent Grammy-winning producer Danny Blume produced and recorded an EP “Pretend” containing Sam’s originals for release. It debuted at #9 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.
Sam was born in Detroit and lived in West Bloomfield, Michigan until he was 10. Sam has since lived in Florida. Sam’s father, Scott Woolf, introduced him to acoustic folk-rock music when he was a young child. Sam’s grandfather (“Papa Roy”) sent him to singing lessons with opera singer Bob Lischetti for several years, and Sam taught himself guitar.
In the summer of 2013, Sam attended a five-week program for high school students at Berklee College of Music (the world’s premier contemporary music school) in Boston. He was one of four students chosen to perform live in the “winners” showcase as well as one of four students selected to perform in the theater-in-the-round singer/songwriters performance.
Sam was a featured performer at some of Alex Preston’s concerts in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, co-headlined with the Doobie Brothers, War, and Jefferson Starship, opened for We The Kings’s shows and has performed extensively in other public and private venues in Florida. He has toured throughout the Northeast with the Como Brothers Band and was featured on a track of the Como Brothers’ EP, Live at 89 North. Sam is currently writing a set of pop originals with Israeli musical prodigy/guitarist Orion Meshorer.
Tickets:$15
http://uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/american-idols-sam-woolf
All pre-ordered tickets are “will call” and will be available to pick up under the purchasers name the night of the show. Tickets are general admission and are non-refundable.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →