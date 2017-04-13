American Idol finalist Sam Woolf at Unity College Center for the Performing Arts on May 13

By Sam Woolf Live
Posted April 13, 2017, at 9:27 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts , 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine

For more information: http://uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/american-idols-sam-woolf; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/american-idols-sam-woolf

See American Idol finalist Sam Woolf in concert at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts on May 13, 7:00pm. The Boston-based singer-songwriter is releasing a new EP, following his hit EP Pretend and recent singles Fast n’ Dirty and Stop Thinking About It.

More Spring shows:

April 17 – TBA (The Murdock Manor Presents), MA http://www.themurdockmanor.com/calendar

April 29 – The Bowery Electric, NY https://www.facebook.com/events/380270302344968/

May 5 – The Delancey, NY http://thedelancey.com/events/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. University of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedlyUniversity of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedly
  2. Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill orderDog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order
  3. Inspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in LincolnvilleInspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in Lincolnville
  4. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  5. Harpswell teen reported missingHarpswell teen reported missing

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs