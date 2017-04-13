American Idol finalist Sam Woolf at Unity College Center for the Performing Arts on May 13

Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts , 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine
For more information: http://uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/american-idols-sam-woolf; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/american-idols-sam-woolf
See American Idol finalist Sam Woolf in concert at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts on May 13, 7:00pm. The Boston-based singer-songwriter is releasing a new EP, following his hit EP Pretend and recent singles Fast n’ Dirty and Stop Thinking About It.
More Spring shows:
April 17 – TBA (The Murdock Manor Presents), MA http://www.themurdockmanor.com/calendar
April 29 – The Bowery Electric, NY https://www.facebook.com/events/380270302344968/
May 5 – The Delancey, NY http://thedelancey.com/events/
