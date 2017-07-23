American Heritage Music at the Barn

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; satb-surry,com
At 7 pm. Wednesday, August 16 acoustic septet Upstate Rubdown will play music highlighting America’s heritage. The New York based group consists of Harry D’Agostino , on upright bass; Ryan Chapppell, on mandolin; Dean Mahoney, on cajon and Christian Joao on flute and alto/baritone saxophone. Mary Kenney, Melanie Glenn, and Allison Olender provide vocals.
