America East Women’s Basketball Championship Coming to Portland

Eight Maine natives will return home to showcase their skills

PORTLAND, ME — Jan. 13, 2017 — The America East Women’s Basketball Championship and “March Madness” are coming to Maine this year, specifically Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena. On March 4th and 5th, the top eight women’s teams from the America East Conference will compete in quarterfinal and semifinal action for a chance to represent the conference at the NCAA Championship.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the America East Women’s Basketball Championship is heading to the state of Maine. The 2017 and 2018 tournaments will be played at the Cross Insurance Arena in downtown Portland, marking the first time in conference history that the championship will be played at a neutral site.

America East is excited to partner with Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, the Maine Sports Commission and Cross Insurance Arena to make this a most memorable event to tipoff “March Madness.” “Maine has some of the most passionate women’s basketball fans in the country and we are looking forward to taking our championship to Portland in both 2017 and 2018,” said America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen. “Shamrock, the Maine Sports Commission and the Cross Insurance Arena will no doubt help us put on a first-class event and showcase our top-flight women’s basketball teams and student-athletes in a destination city with an incredibly supportive community.”

Shamrock spearheaded efforts to bring the tournament to Portland, and will collaborate with corporate partners, community organizations and the Maine Sports Commission on the venture to provide a memorable experience for America East institutions, student-athletes, alumni and fans of all ages.

“We are optimistic that we can make Maine a preferred destination for the America East Conference Women’s Basketball Championship to benefit the people and businesses of our great state,” said Shamrock President and Founder, Brian Corcoran. “In addition to exciting basketball, this event will leverage our commitment to youth and community through great partnerships with local companies and charities. We consider ourselves lucky to be associated with a partner of the America East Conference’s caliber and will join hands with the Maine Sports Commission and the Cross Insurance Arena to make this an experience of a lifetime for the people of Maine.”

“We are very pleased to bring back a Division 1 collegiate basketball tournament to Portland after a long hiatus. We are committed to the sports scene and the community as a whole and look forward to hosting the America East Women’s Basketball Tournament this year.” says Mitch Berkowitz, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine Natives Playing in the Tournament

University of Albany: Tiana-Jo Carter (Naples/Lake Region)

Binghamton University: Kristin Ross (Gorham), Kylie Libby (South Portland/Cheverus)

University of Maine: Maddy McVicar (Calais) Sierra Tapley (Bar Harbor/Mt. Desert Island)

University of New Hampshire: Kristen Anderson (Greene/Leavitt), Sarah Clement (Falmouth/Catherine McAuley), Ashley Storey(Cumberland/Greely)

Schedule/Tickets

The 2017 #AETourney starts Saturday, March 4 at 12:00 p.m. with quarterfinal action. Game 2 will be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1 (approximately 2:15 p.m.). The second session will include Game 3 at 6:00 p.m., and Game 4 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The quarterfinal winners will face off on Sunday with semifinals at 2:00 and 4:30 p.m. The championship game will be played on Friday, March 10 at the home of the highest remaining seed. Every quarterfinal and semifinal game will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Tournament seeding will be finalized on the last day of the regular season.

Ticket packages will be available for purchase at http://www.crossarenaportland.com/events

on Friday January 13th at 10 am ET.

All Session Pass (3 Sessions): $40 Adult, $20 Youth

Single Session: Adult $15, Youth $8, $3 AE Student

Group (10 or More) Single Session: Adult $15, Youth $6

#SheRules

As part of the tournament festivities and America East’s #SheRules Initiative, Maine Sports Commission will host a #SheRules Symposium at USM’s Hannaford Hall on Thursday, March 2 from 5pm-7pm. The symposium will be to showcase stories of local women who found empowerment through sports. The full slate of speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fanfest

In addition to the symposium, Maine Sports Commission will host a Fanfest for children and families in the C.N.Brown Landing in the Cross Insurance Arena. Activities will include #SheRules corn hole, (inflatable) basketball toss, face painting, and a poster station for fans to create signs cheering on their favorite team and/or player. Each university will be invited to have a table as will the nonprofit organizations known as community partners who will have a presence at the Symposium.

America East Hoops Success

The America East is coming off one of its best women’s basketball seasons in conference history, finishing with an RPI of 17 which was its best since 2010. At least three teams have earned postseason bids in eight of the last nine seasons, including four in 2015-16 which matched a conference record that was set in 2012-13. For just the second time in conference history, multiple teams earned postseason wins in 2151-6 as Albany upset Florida in the NCAA First Round and UMBC defeated Fairfield in the WBI.

ABOUT THE AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

The America East Conference provides its member schools and their athletic programs a platform upon which student-athletes can achieve both collegiate and life success through the promotion and nurturing of its #3Pillars: athletic excellence, academic achievement and leadership, on and off the field. Now in its fourth decade of existence, the conference has evolved into one of the most comprehensive, broad-based Division I conferences in the country and is progressive in its approach to its more than 3,400 student-athletes. America East recognizes champions in each of its 17 sports and consists of members spanning from the Mid-Atlantic to Northeast regions of the United States including: University at Albany, Binghamton University, University of Hartford, University of Maine, UMBC, UMass Lowell, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook University and University of Vermont.

ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shamrock is a privately-owned premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Group Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights, asset evaluation and development, as well as other consulting services. Clients include, but are not limited to, NASCAR, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), Rugged Maniac (a Mark Cuban company), 2017 World Rowing Championship, Nathan Benderson Park, America East Conference, Red Bull Air Race, Goulian Aerosports and FanBeat.

ABOUT THE MAINE SPORTS COMMISSION

The Maine Sports Commission aims to promote Maine as a four-season destination for sports events and sports-related meetings and to increase the economic impact in the state by attracting new events or by growing existing sports-related events, including professional, collegiate, amateur and youth sporting events. The Maine Sports Commission was created in February 2012 in response to the growing demand for information regarding sports events and sports-related meetings in the state of Maine. The leadership of the Maine Sports Commission includes representatives from the eight tourism regions, the Maine Office of Tourism, representatives from the Bangor and Portland Convention & Visitors Bureaus, and representatives from the sports, education, and tourism industries.

