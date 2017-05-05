Ameranouche at Crow Town Gallery

Community

Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, Lubec, Maine

For more information: 207-733-4570; cobscookbaymusic.com

Ameranouche (pronounced uh-Mare-uh-noosh) derives from “American” and “Manouche,” the gypsy tribe of guitarist Django Reinhardt. Richard “Shepp” Sheppard and Jack Soref are the guitarists and Michael K. Harrist provides bass with lots of bowing. The trio is not limited to gypsy swing either. They inject flamenco, middle eastern, and other flavors to keep the audience intensely focused on the music.

Ameranouche kicks off the 2017 Cobscook Bay Music concert season at Crow Town Gallery. Visit http://cobscookbaymusic.com for more information and, for the first time, online reservations and tickets discounted from the door admission.

