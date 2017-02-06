AMC Maine Chapter Potluck and Presentation :The Allagash Wilderness Waterway

Thursday, March 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Curtis Memorial Library, Morrell Meeting Room, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-406-5221; amcmaine.org/calendar/#92722

In 1994, Sheila and Dean Bennett produced a small booklet for the Bureau of Parks and Recreation, Maine Department of Conservation, that visitors to the waterway could take with them on their trips. The following is excerpted from that booklet:

“The Allagash Wilderness Waterway is a 92-mile-long protected stretch of lake, shore, and river corridor established in 1966 by the Maine State Legislature and managed by Maine Bureau of Parks and Recreation, Department of Conservation. Set in the middle of a working forest, the Waterway includes a 400- to 800-foot state-owned restricted zone within a privately owned forest . . . . Managed to conserve the Allagash’s natural beauty and undeveloped character, the Allagash Wilderness Waterway was the first state-administered component of the National Wild and Scenic River System. . . .

“This remote and isolated river corridor is perhaps the most diverse of our northeastern waterways. . . . But perhaps more importantly, it is a place where you can still capture the essence of the great north woods and experience the feeling of an earlier, more primitive time.”

Sheila and Dean Bennett invite you to a PowerPoint presentation of a 100-mile canoe trip through this place in the wild which is full of mystery, history, and beauty. They have been paddling this river since 1976 and have much to share.

Presentation starts at 7pm. Optional potluck dinner will start at 6pm (please bring a dish to share, help us be green and bring your own cup, plates and silverware). Doors open at 5:30pm. Free and open to the public.

For questions or information, contact Michelle Moody at meamc@micstan.us

