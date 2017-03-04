AMC Maine Chapter Potluck and Presentation : PaddleQuest1500

Thursday, April 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Curtis Memorial Library, Morrell Meeting Room, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-406-5221; amcmaine.org/calendar/#95212

PaddleQuest 1500, An Expedition to Inspire Outdoor Desire: Linking the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Maine Island Trail via Canada OR How I met the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Survived Violent Storms

Join us as John Connelly shares this journey with us. On June 25th, 2016, he became the first to both canoe the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and kayak the Maine Island Trail, but went a step further connecting them with the Saint John River and Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, Canada; 1500-miles in 75-days. This solo expedition launched in the Adirondack Mountains on April 16th proved challenging, rewarding, eye-opening and was tracked in real-time by satellite and was followed by thousands online. Find out how he met the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and survived violent storms. Be inspired to seek out these water trails and experience portions of them for yourself.

Connelly’s 75-day trip took him through 2 countries, 4 states, 22 streams, 58 lakes and the North Atlantic. Check out his trip at paddlequest1500.com.

The trip was inspired by Connelly’s recognition of a growing body of evidence that confirms the physical and mental health benefits that come from communing with nature at a time when EPA reports suggest that Americans spend 93% of their lives indoors. Connelly has expressed his hope that his trip can inspire others to increase the time they spend outside, citing research that suggests the profound sense of personal stewardship for natural resources that such contact inspires.

Presentation starts at 7pm. Optional potluck dinner will start at 6pm (please bring a dish to share, help us be green and bring your own cup, plates and silverware). Doors open at 5:30pm. Free and open to the public.

