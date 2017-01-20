NT Live: Amadeus

Friday, March 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Ave, Orono, Maine For more information: 2075811755; collinscenterforthearts.com

Music. Power. Jealousy.

Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones, NT Live: The Comedy of Errors) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, and with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and he’s determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.

What is NT Live? National Theatre Live transmits the best of British theatre live from London to screens around the world. The broadcasts are filmed in front of a live audience, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the theatre to ensure cinema audiences get the best-seat-in-the-house view. Productions are transmitted via satellite to the Collin Center, then projected onto a high definition screen — one of the largest in the state.

