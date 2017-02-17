Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Bangor Fitness Center, 67 Taft St, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-772-0115; alz.org/maine/

CONTACT:

Drew Wyman, Director of Communications

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

383 US Route One, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

207.772.0115 | dwyman@alz.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION OFFERS FITNESS PROGRAM IN BANGOR FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DEMENTIA AND MEMORY CHALLENGES

Bangor, Maine – February 17, 2017 – The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter is partnering with the University of Maine at Augusta and the Eastern Area Agency on Aging (EAAA) to offer Memory In Motion, an eight-week fitness program for people living with dementia and their care partners.

Memory In Motion consists of eight sessions focusing on gentle stretching, mobility, balance and strength training. Lori Googins, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist at the University of Maine at Augusta will lead the sessions. Googins explains, “As a wellness professional, I am passionate about enriching the well-being of the people I work with. There are many health benefits from regular physical activity, but my biggest goal with this program is to assist participants — those living with Alzheimer’s disease and memory challenges and their care partners — to improve their ability to carry out daily activities while having fun.”

Laurie Trenholm, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter shares her enthusiasm for the partnership, “This initiative is actually part of a larger effort in which we are partnering with community organizations to take their own approaches in working with and welcoming local citizens living with dementia. We are delighted that the University of Maine at Augusta and the Eastern Area Agency on Aging recognize the importance of this effort.”

Lisa Dunning, Wellness Program Director at the Easter Area Agency on Aging recognizes the benefits of the initiative, “We are very passionate about supporting older adults, persons with disabilities and caregivers in their quest to live life to its fullest. Providing opportunities for families to set aside concerns about a dementia diagnosis for a little while and enjoy fun activities, especially those that have physical and memory benefits, aligns perfectly with EAAA’s mission and vision.”

Interested individuals are invited to attend the Memory In Motion Orientation on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Bangor Fitness Center, 67 Taft Street, Bangor, ME 04401. The weekly series begins on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Early registration is highly recommended. For more information or to register contact Mark Pechenik: mpechenik@alz.org or 207.772.0115

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

