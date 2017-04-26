CONTACT:

Drew Wyman, Director of Communications

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

383 US Route One, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

207.772.0115 | dwyman@alz.org

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION HOSTS VOLUNTEER AWARDS CEREMONY VOLUNTEERS AT THE BANGOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

Bangor, Maine – April 26, 2017 – The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter will recognize the significant contributions of more than 300 volunteers and supporters during a reception at the Bangor Public Library on Thursday, April 27, 2017. There will be a presentation of the Volunteer Achievement and 2016 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Awards.

VOLUNTEER ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Marilyn Paige Founders Award for Volunteerism – Mike Vittum, Brewer, ME

Mike Vittum exemplifies the Marilyn Paige Award for Northern Maine. He first became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association in 2014 as a Team Captain for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Mike is an active Alzheimer’s Association Advocate – speaking on behalf of those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers – to our legislators. Most recently, he participated in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Advocacy Forum in Washington D.C., providing a voice for those who are unable. He participated in the Maine’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advocacy Day in Augusta and has met individually with Rep. Poliquin’s District Director. Addition to his advocacy work, Mike is a member of the 2017 Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee.

Collaborative Spirit Award – Katie Luce, Skowhegan, ME

Katie became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association in 2012 while working at Days Jewelers and leading a company Walk to End Alzheimer’s team. As one of the most inspiring team captains, Katie has led her own Walk Team to the top position in the state. Thanks to her guidance, her walkers raised over $16,000 in 2016. And with her enthusiasm and leadership skill, Katie has become an integral member of the committee in the role of the 2017 Kennebec Valley Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event Chair.

Robert Stram Award for Advocacy – Mary Dysart Hartt, Hampden, ME

Mary is a member of our Alzheimer’s Congressional Action Team and the Ambassador to Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Mary participated in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. She shared her story with Rep. Poliquin and requested he co-sponsor the Palliative Care Hospice Education and Training Act. As a restaurateur by trade, Mary created and marketed a limited edition PurpleBerry Pie with A Purpose. Complete with a purple ribbon, recipe card, and explanation of the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, Mary raised over $10,000 dollars in 2016 from sales. In January, she as a participant in Maine’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advocacy Day in Augusta, Mary made sure that a PurpleBerry Pie was sent to the Governor to underline the importance of addressing the Alzheimer’s crisis. In addition to her advocacy, efforts Mary is active in the Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Corporate Champion Award: Woodlands Senior Living

Woodlands is a leader in the senior living arena with 12 facilities in seven locations throughout the State of Maine. They have been a substantial supporter of our programs and activities such as our annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Champions Breakfast and Statewide Educational Conferences. Woodlands’ employees are among our most dedicated fundraisers who have helped make our walks a stunning success. Several employees serve on Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning committees and facilitate two of our caregiver support groups.

2016 MAINE WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Individual Walker First Place: Noella Mills, Fort Kent, ME

Individual Walker Second Place: Bruce Champeon, Glenburn, ME

Individual Walker Third Place: Paula Dube, Vassalboro, ME

Family Team First Place: Team ROLO, Waterville, ME

Family Team Second Place: Team Rolande, Fort Kent, ME

Family Team Third Place: Family & Friends of Paul Richardson, Bangor, ME

Business Team First Place: Dirigo Pines, Bangor, ME

Business Team Second Place: Maine Veterans’ Homes, Bangor, ME

Business Team Third Place: Westgate Center, Bangor, ME

