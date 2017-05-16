Alumni Choral Evensong

Sunday, May 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org
Sunday, May 21 at 4:00 pm. The music will include the magnificent setting of the Magnificat and Nunc dimittis composed by British musician, Herbert Howells, for the Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London. The extended anthem will be “Blessed be the God and Father,” an Easter anthem by S.S. Wesley. All contributions received at Evensong will go to the Fred Jones Music Fund.
