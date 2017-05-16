Community

Alumni Choral Evensong

By stjohnsbangor
Posted May 16, 2017, at 11:14 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

Sunday, May 21 at 4:00 pm. The music will include the magnificent setting of the Magnificat and Nunc dimittis composed by British musician, Herbert Howells, for the Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London. The extended anthem will be “Blessed be the God and Father,” an Easter anthem by S.S. Wesley. All contributions received at Evensong will go to the Fred Jones Music Fund.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Jordan’s Snack Bar up for saleJordan’s Snack Bar up for sale
  2. Evidence in welfare fraud case may have been forged, attorney saysEvidence in welfare fraud case may have been forged, attorney says
  3. Trump revealed highly classified information to Russians, officials sayTrump revealed highly classified information to Russians, officials say
  4. After this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 yearsAfter this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 years
  5. Here’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor propertiesHere’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor properties

Top Stories

Similar Articles