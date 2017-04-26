Community

ALTRUSA Paint & Sip & Eat to benefit Literacy projects

By Martha Porter
Posted April 26, 2017, at 7:23 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: ALTRUSA Paint & Sip & Eat Fundraiser, 393 N. Main St. City Side Restaurant, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-478-3096; valeriewallacefinearts@yahoo.com

Altrusa Int’l of Greater Bangor is hosting a Paint & Sip & Eat fundraiser on Tuesday, May 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The location is City Side Restaurant in the N. Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer, ME. Tickets are $25 and $35 for supplies. The proceeds will go to fund literacy projects of Altrusa in the Bangor area.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Coach accused of sexual abuse of a minorCoach accused of sexual abuse of a minor
  2. Developer outbids Cook’s Lobster owner to buy historic Maine island wharfDeveloper outbids Cook’s Lobster owner to buy historic Maine island wharf
  3. Brothers charged in alleged Portland grocery welfare fraudBrothers charged in alleged Portland grocery welfare fraud
  4. With tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisisWith tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisis
  5. Woman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jailWoman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jail