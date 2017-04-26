ALTRUSA Paint & Sip & Eat to benefit Literacy projects

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: ALTRUSA Paint & Sip & Eat Fundraiser, 393 N. Main St. City Side Restaurant, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-478-3096; valeriewallacefinearts@yahoo.com
Altrusa Int’l of Greater Bangor is hosting a Paint & Sip & Eat fundraiser on Tuesday, May 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The location is City Side Restaurant in the N. Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer, ME. Tickets are $25 and $35 for supplies. The proceeds will go to fund literacy projects of Altrusa in the Bangor area.
