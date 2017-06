Happy Acres Community Market, every Friday 3-6 p.m. Happy Acres Hall, 3704 Bennoch Road (Rt. 16), Alton.

Locally sourced products, sausages, greens, grab n’ go, special events. Come and say hello! 659-4887. see us on Facebook: Community Market at Happy Acres Hall.

