Allagash winter campground registration opens Dec. 10

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Allagash Wilderness Waterway will begin taking winter camping registrations at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on a first come first served basis, at Chamberlain Bridge ranger station.

Part of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands, the AWW is a 92-mile-long ribbon of lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams that wind through northern Maine’s vast commercial forests. The AWW will make a total of 48 camp sites available at Chamberlain Bridge and Kellogg Brook.

AWW Superintendent Matt LaRoche anticipates renting most of the 48 available campsites by noon on the first day of registration. To be sure of getting a site, the AWW superintendent suggests that campers arrive at Chamberlain Bridge before 8 a.m. Campsites are available for a monthly rental fee of $75 for Maine residents and $100 for nonresidents, plus 9-percent meal and lodging tax. Eight sites are reserved in the parking lot for transient use at the regular camping fee of $6 per person per night for Maine residents and $12 for nonresidents. The water access campsites on the lakes are available for use in the winter as well as summer; the same fees apply to these sites.

The AWW provides: public drinking water, vault toilets, and snow plowing at the Chamberlain Bridge and Kellogg Brook winter campgrounds. A groomed snowmobile trail is marked from the parking lot to the south end of Chamberlain Lake and to Round Pond/Telos lakes. For information on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, go to: http://www.maine.gov/allagash call 207-695-3721 x3 or 207-941-4014.

