All-you-care-to-eat breakfast buffet at Bucksport church

Posted April 27, 2017, at 10:03 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-469-3622

BUCKSPORT, Maine — An all-you-care-to-eat breakfast buffet will be held 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St.
 The cost is $8, $4 for children, and $25 for a family of four or more.
For information, call the church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979.

