All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet set March 11 at Bucksport church

Posted March 09, 2017, at 5:26 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine

BUCKSPORT, Maine — All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Bucksport United Methodist Church, at 71 Franklin St.Meal features many delicious entrees, beverages and homemade baked goods. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children, and $25 for a family of four or more. For information, call the church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979.

