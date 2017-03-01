All Welcome-Hancock County Action Assembly, Saturday, March 4, 9-1

Saturday, March 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth Middle School , 20 Forest Avenue, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: facebook.com/events/581558245375713/

Citizens from all parts of Hancock County and beyond will gather at the Ellsworth Middle School, this Saturday, March 4, 9-1, to build unity and a coordinated action plan in the face of national threats to our safety, health care, economy, constitutional rights, the environment, and public education. The first hour is devoted to networking and refreshments, with the program starting at 10:00 a.m., sharp.

“These are times like no other in our nation’s history,” states Maine’s Attorney General Janet Mills. Mills will address the group, estimated by organizers to draw upwards of 300 people. “We must step up and defend liberty and freedom for all, the founding principals of our great democracy.”

Attorney General Mills is a passionate defender of the rights guaranteed to all Maine residents in the U.S. Constitution, including immigrants and refugees.

“We will say ‘no’ to religious and racial discrimination, rollbacks to laws that protect Maine’s natural resources, and cuts to health care that will endanger lives,” says citizen activist Larry Dansinger.

“We will say ‘yes’ to human and civil rights for all, a clean environment and renewable energy, providing security for all residents, and a government that respects and listens to everyone, not just the 1%,” adds Milja Brecher DeMuro, coordinator for a group of 110 men, women and children that chartered two buses to Washington, DC, for the Women’s March last month. “Every day, our group that now numbers several hundred is taking actions in the belief that we will affect change if we speak up and out.”

“The charge to the Assembly,” according to Phil Bailey of the Maine People’s Alliance, “is to identify specific strategies and actions we can take to ensure our government serves all residents of Hancock County.”

Participants will break into small groups and develop specific plans by their area of interest. “People will vote on what is most important to them, and priorities for coordinated action will set in democratic fashion,” says Bailey.

Break out groups are: Health Care, Education, Civil Rights/Liberties, Environment/Climate, Economic Inequality/Moving the Money.

“Our society is diverse and we all bring different talents and interests to the conversation,” comments Nathalie Arruda, volunteer coordinator for the Hancock County Democratic Committee. “There are so many ways to be involved in our communities.”

The free event is open to all, and is co-sponsored by the Women’s March on Washington-MDI, Resources for Organizing and Social Change, Hancock County Democratic Committee, and Maine People’s Alliance.

For more information about the Hancock County Action Assembly, visit its Facebook page. Carpooling is encouraged and can be coordinated on the Facebook page. RSVP’s appreciated.

