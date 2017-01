Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: New England Music Camp, Route 23, Sidney, Maine For more information: 207-465-8333

SIDNEY — All Belgrade Lakes Fishing Derby, 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, with weigh-in 2-4 p.m. at New England Music Camp on Route 23 in Sidney. One fish per species for cash prizes. $500 prize for breaking state record for pike. www.friendsofmessalonskee.com or 465-8333.

