Community

All are welcome to the Friends of Wilson Ponds Annual Meeting and Lunch Extravaganza

By Jane Benson
Posted June 28, 2017, at 11:46 a.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: The home of Ruth and Stefan Ganev, 44 Muzzy Camp Rd(off Outer Scammon Road — follow signs), Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207-749-3598; fowpa.org

GREENVILLE — The annual meeting of Friends of Wilson Ponds, a Maine land trust, will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 44 Muzzy Camp Road. All are welcome. The meeting begins at 10 a.m with lunch and social time following. Please bring a salad or dessert to share. Beverages will be provided. For more information go to fowpa.org or call Kay at 207-749-3598.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Top Stories

Similar Articles