All are welcome to the Friends of Wilson Ponds Annual Meeting and Lunch Extravaganza

GREENVILLE — The annual meeting of Friends of Wilson Ponds, a Maine land trust, will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 44 Muzzy Camp Road. All are welcome. The meeting begins at 10 a.m with lunch and social time following. Please bring a salad or dessert to share. Beverages will be provided. For more information go to fowpa.org or call Kay at 207-749-3598.

