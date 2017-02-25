“Alice’s Ordinary People” Film Screening at the YWCA MDI

Saturday, March 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: YWCA MDI, 36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join filmmaker Craig Dudnick for a screening of his film “Alice’s Ordinary People” on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the YWCA MDI. The film tells the story of Alice Tregay, a member of the Civil Rights, and the story of ordinary people effecting extraordinary change for human rights.

In 1966, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. came to Chicago, Tregay and her husband marched with him. It was at this time that Dr. King joined the Reverend Jesse Jackson, and the Reverend James Bevel to form Operation Breadbasket, which Tregay was a member of. Breadbasket fought racism on many fronts, but its main task was jobs for African Americans, particularly from those businesses drawing profits from the African American community.

But it was through her Political Education class, that Tregay had her most significant impact. She eventually took the leadership role in starting the Political Education Division of Rainbow Push, ultimately adding thousands of voters to campaigns for Mayor Harold Washington, President Jimmy Carter, and President Barak Obama.

There will also be a screening of the film the day before with students from the Conners Emerson School. This program is co-sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library and the YWCA MDI. The screening is free and open to the public. For more information on the film visit http://imaginevideo.org/alices-ordinary-people/ and for more information about the screening contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →