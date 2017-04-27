Alewife watchers needed in May to count fish passing Orland Village dam

ORLAND, Maine — The annual upstream migration of alewives is beginning in coastal Maine rivers, and this year, Orland residents and the Fish Committee are seeking volunteers to count the fish passing the Orland Village dam on their way up the Narramissic River.

Orland’s Narramissic River once had the third largest alewife run in Maine, and Orland is one of only about 20 towns remaining in Maine with a viable alewife fishery. Alewives are anadromous river herring, returning from the ocean each spring to travel up Maine’s rivers and lay their eggs in lakes and ponds. Schools of the tiny young will migrate out at summer’s end, to spend some time in the estuary and the ocean maturing, before returning 3 to 4 years later to the river they were born in to start the cycle again. Alewives are an important part of the food chain in many coastal watersheds, feeding everything from freshwater fish, to eagles and osprey, to seals and otters. They are also a valuable bait fish for catching lobsters.

According to Dr. Karen Wilson, a scientist and professor at University of Southern Maine who studies habitat use by juvenile river herring in the Penobscot River, collecting information on the number of alewife making it over the Orland Village dam will help answer questions such as:

Are enough alewives escaping the fish trap and ascending the Village Dam to effectively populate thousands of acres of available lake habitat—from Alamoosook Lake to Toddy Pond and Long Pond? Could the fish ladder, fishing methods or harvest schedule be improved to increase our run—or to make sure that we are maintaining genetic variability in the fish, and allowing them to enter the river at different times and tides?

Knowing the answers to these questions can inform future actions the town could take to protect and increase this important resource, and ensure the future of Orland’s fishery.

To sign up for one or more 30-minute counting shifts in May, call 469-6929 or e-mail info@greatpondtrust.org and leave your name, phone and e-mail; you’ll be able to choose a shift. Questions on the project? Call Jake Maier, 944-0032.

