Alewife Run Paddle June 24 to Orland River Day festivies

ORLAND, Maine — —Take the scenic route to the Orland River Day festivities Saturday, June 24, by joining the annual Alewife Run from Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery to Orland Village. Cheri Domina of Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust and Karen Francoeur of Castine Kayak Adventures will lead canoers and kayakers from the Alamoosook Lake beach at 8 a.m. sharp for a leisurely 3.5-mile paddle down the Narramissic River, arriving in the village in time for the parade and strawberry shortcake. One short portage around a dam. Need a boat? Castine Kayak will rent and deliver a kayak for $20 (call 866-3506). To leave a vehicle in the village, drop off your boat at the hatchery, then drive to Orland village and catch the shuttle back (courtesy of First Student), leaving from the old schoolhouse parking lot on Rte. 166 (next to the Post Office) at 7:30 a.m. Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery is located 1.3 miles off Route 1, on Hatchery Road in East Orland. For information, call Cheri at 469-2008 or e-mail cheri@greatpondtrust.org. Light rain or shine.

Castine Kayak also will offer a free Rescue & Rolling demonstration at 11:30 a.m. on the Narramissic River waterfront. Maine Sea Kayak Guides will demonstrate “Many Ways to RIGHT and RE-ENTER your Kayak.” In this demo you will see what happens when a kayak tips over and how many ways the capsized kayaker can be rescued! You’ll get a great idea of what you should bring with you when kayaking and what skills you should strive to learn.

A Kayak Capsize and Rescue Workshop will be offered 12:30-2:30 p.m. To be an independent kayaker an essential skill is self and partnership rescue. Be ready for the unexpected. Learn what you need to know to be a safe paddler so that you can explore in comfort. Practice wet exits, partnership rescues and self-rescue methods. Special festival price is $25 per person. Contact Castine Kayak to reserve a spot, 866-3506, or castinekayak@gmail.com.

