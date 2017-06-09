Albin, Randall & Bennett Tax Manager, Karla Brannen, Elected President of Maine Society of CPAs’ Board of Governors

The Maine Society of CPAs has elected Karla Brannen of Albin, Randall & Bennett to serve as President of the organization’s Board of Governors. Brannen’s term as President will run until 2019.

“I am honored to be able to serve the Maine Society of CPAs as President of the Board of Governors,” said Brannen. “Supporting and promoting the CPA profession in the state of Maine is crucial to the overall success of both accounting and the many businesses that depend on the services CPAs provide.”

“Karla is dedicated, knowledgeable, and an asset to the field of public accounting. We are excited to see her step into this role for the Maine Society of CPAs’,” said Cheri Walker, Managing Principal of Albin, Randall & Bennett.

In addition to being elected President of the Maine Society of CPAs Board of Governors, Brannen has also been selected for a designated term as a council member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Her term for the AICPA will run from May 2018 to May 2019.

Brannen is a tax manager for Albin, Randall & Bennett. In this role, she focuses on tax compliance and planning for a wide range of clients. Her portfolio includes high wealth individuals, corporations, partnerships, LLCs, and private foundations.

Brannen attended Thomas College, where she earned both a B.S. in Accounting and her Master of Business Administration. She is a resident of Portland, an avid skier, and devotes time to volunteering at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

About Albin, Randall & Bennett

Albin, Randall & Bennett is a full-service accounting and consulting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Eastern Seaboard. The firm offers specialized tax, accounting and management consulting services in many industries including auto dealerships, construction companies, credit unions, manufacturers, not-for-profit organizations, employee benefit plans, professional services, restaurants and hospitality, and retail and wholesale distributors. Learn more about the firm at www.arbcpa.com.

