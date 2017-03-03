“Akashic Records Experience” workshop

Saturday, March 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: BeamingLight Studio, Shore Rd., Lamoine, ME For more information: 2074412785; beaminglightcoaching.com

Pat and Norm Heitmann will present a workshop on reading the Akashic Records on Saturday, March 11 from 1-5 pm at BeamingLight Studio in Lamoine.

What is an Akashic Records Experience and how can it help me? Some people wonder why they have a difficult relationship with a certain person. Some people can’t seem to let go of an emotional attachment or an old pattern. For many, the answers are waiting to be found in the Akashic Records–the dimension where all knowledge is held: a repository of everything that has ever been or can be. Reading your soul’s record can help you overcome phobic responses, release unwanted patterns, and heal relationships with others.

Sometimes referred to as the Book of Life or the Book of Knowledge, the Akasha is an etheric record, a dimension of consciousness that contains a vibrational record of every soul and its journey. When “opening” the records, only information that will bring benefit to the individual or group requesting it is accessible. According to the Heitmanns, nothing can or will be revealed that is not in your best interest. In the workshop, participants will have an opportunity to feel the Akashic Experience of opening and addressing their own Records, questioning their own Records, and then learning how to address the Records of others, seeking information.

In 2009 the Heitmanns began their initial training in the Akashic Records. They are also certified hypnotists and Reiki Master teachers. The Heitmanns have trained with Brian Weiss in past life regression. Pat is also employed as an interpreter for the deaf and Norm is an attorney.

The Akashic Experience workshop cost is $50. Space is limited, so please pre-register by March 7. For more information or to register, contact Eileen at (207) 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com, or on Facebook at Healing & Expressive Arts Retreats of Maine. More info is also at beaminglightcoaching.com.

