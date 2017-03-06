AIWM Listen Local Youth Concert

By Karyl Condit
Posted March 06, 2017, at 9:33 a.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Nordica Auditorium, UMF, Academy Street, between Main Street and High Street., Farmington, Maine

For more information: 2077789437; artsinstitute.org/youth

A concert, featuring outstanding young musicians from the Farmington area, will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on UMF campus. This event is sponsored by The Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Performing will be Ian Berry, percussion; Jillian Conant, soprano; Thad Gunther, piano; Zach Gunther, violin; Hallie Pike, clarinet; Nolan Rogers, cello; Darby Sabin, soprano; Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers, sopranos; and Sawyer Zundel, saxophone. Patricia Hayden will accompany.

Admission will be by donation, and a reception will follow the concert. For more information call 778-9437.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Body of Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper found
  2. Houlton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businessesHoulton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businesses
  3. Massachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crashMassachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crash
  4. How relations between Maine and its Native American tribes have gotten so badHow relations between Maine and its Native American tribes have gotten so bad
  5. Collins calls on Trump to turn over evidence to back up Obama wiretapping claimCollins calls on Trump to turn over evidence to back up Obama wiretapping claim

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs