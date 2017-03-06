AIWM Listen Local Youth Concert

Sunday, March 26, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Nordica Auditorium, UMF, Academy Street, between Main Street and High Street., Farmington, Maine For more information: 2077789437; artsinstitute.org/youth

A concert, featuring outstanding young musicians from the Farmington area, will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on UMF campus. This event is sponsored by The Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Performing will be Ian Berry, percussion; Jillian Conant, soprano; Thad Gunther, piano; Zach Gunther, violin; Hallie Pike, clarinet; Nolan Rogers, cello; Darby Sabin, soprano; Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers, sopranos; and Sawyer Zundel, saxophone. Patricia Hayden will accompany.

Admission will be by donation, and a reception will follow the concert. For more information call 778-9437.

