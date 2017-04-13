Airline TrAle 5K/10K Run and Walk to benefit Sarah’s House

AMHERST — Airline TrAle 5K/10K Run or Walk benefiting Sarah’s House, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, starting from Airline Brewing Company, 22 Mill Lane. 10K course takes you from the brewery to the scenic trails of the Amherst Mountains Community Forest, including the beautiful Ducktail Pond. Expect to be challenged with hills, mud and technical trails. The 5K course takes you through the scenic woods adjacent to the brewery. Sign up at https://www.runreg.com/airline-trale-5k10k .

