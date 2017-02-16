Thursday, March 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Rd, Orono, Maine For more information: 207356 6501; sometheatrecompany.com

There is more here than meets the eye…..lots of dirty little secrets.”

Agnes of God tells the story of a psychiatrists struggle to analyze and help a young nun accused of murdering her newborn baby with no recollection of such an event transpiring. A psychological war ensues between the well-intentioned psychiatrist and the domineering Mother Superior over Agnes mental health, allowing the play to explore the contrasts of science and religion, facts and faith.

The unforgettable journey through Agnes’ life; stark and harsh yet somehow filled with beauty, faith and the supernatural questions the truth of human connection in moments of strained reality, and the presence of quiet hope in dark places.

Dare to take this journey with us!

Contains Mature themes and language

SHOWTIME INFO:

March 2, 3, 4 at 7.30pm

March 4, 5 at 2pm

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR: Cash or check only. There is an ATM located across the road at the bank.

Box office opens an hour before show time; seating will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance.

TICKET PRICING DETAILS:

$10 General Admission – Available online and cash/check at the door

$25 – Patron of the Arts – AVAILABLE ONLINE ONLY

*Reserved seating – guaranteed to be in the front row. Avoid the box office/seating rush, or having to arrive early, by having your seat waiting.

*Comfortable padded seat cushion to make your seating experience more enjoyable

*Chilled bottle of water waiting at your seat for you.

*Personal thank you message on our website and FB

*Recognition as a patron of the arts in our curtain speech and playbill

PARKING INFO

Parking is available opposite the Keith Anderson Community House.

THEATRE POLICIES:

The use of recording/photographic equipment of any kind is prohibited. Unauthorized recording/photography will be confiscated and deleted.

Some Theatre Company is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization. STC’s mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →