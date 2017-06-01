Community

Aglow Youth Mission Choir to perform at Ellsworth church

Aglow Youth Mission Choir 2016 group photo.
Posted June 01, 2017, at 9:57 a.m.
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Lakewood United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, FL, combined its youth mission trip with a choir tour so that the youth choir, Aglow, could tour various parts of the country spreading the message of hope and redemption in Jesus Christ through musicals and serving others. Over the years we have traveled to 49 of the 50 states (only Hawaii is left), Jamaica, Mexico, Canada, and the Bahamas ministering in music and work.
They have worked in homeless shelters from San Francisco to Boston, a Sioux reservation in South Dakota, an orphanage in Reynosa, Mexico, with Caribbean Christ for the Nations, the Nazarene Church in the Bahamas, a Navajo school in Arizona, as well as numerous other shelters and service organizations. We have also sung for churches, children’s homes, retirement homes, a prison, as well as at the Alamo, and many other places. The Lord has richly blessed them through these experiences.
This year we will be traveling from Jacksonville up the Atlantic coast as they visit cities such as Richmond, VA; Charlottesville, VA; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, PA; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; and Bar Harbor, ME.
The group will preform their “Mended” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church, 21 Hancock Street, Ellsworth,Me. The public is invited to attend this special performance. 

