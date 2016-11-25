Aging Furry Friends Food Bank fundraiser on now until Dec. 26

BANGOR, Maine — Green Acres Kennel Shop is holding its 9th annual fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank from Sunday, Nov. 20th through Monday, Dec. 26th. The Furry Friends Food Bank helps low-income seniors and adults with disabilities in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties feed their pets. Customers will be asked for a donation when making purchases and donations will also be accepted by mail and online. All funds raised will be used to buy pet food, at wholesale prices, for distribution by the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank. Once the community donates $5500, Green Acres will donate an additional $2000. Due to the generosity of their clients and many others in the community, last year Green Acres’ raised a total of $7373; this year’s goal is $7500. People can learn more or donate online through the Green Acres website at www.greenacres-donate.com.

Green Acres Kennel Shop owner Don Hanson states: “This fundraiser helps keep seniors and their pets together. In many cases, these pets are the only living thing that a senior interacts with on a daily basis. They are their best friend. By donating to this cause, you prevent that senior from having to choose between feeding themselves or their pet. When your pet is all you have, foregoing eating, not refilling a prescription, or turning the heat down very low, are some of the sacrifices that you may make to keep your best friend with you. Please help.”

People may follow the activities of the fundraising drive on the FaceBook page for the Friends of EAAA Furry Friends Food Bank at (https://www.facebook.com/GAKS.FFFFB).

People can learn more about the Eastern Area Agency on Aging and the Furry Friends Food Bank on the November 19th podcast of The Woof Meow Show where Kate and Don talk with the Robert Crone about these important programs.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization serving Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties dedicated to providing seniors, adults with disabilities and caregivers with a variety of options, opportunities, resources and referrals. (http://www.eaaa.org).

In business since 1965, Green Acres Kennel Shop, located at 1653 Union Street, is committed to pet-friendly, force-free pet care. We offer boarding, daycare, and grooming for dogs and cats, as well as pet behavior consultations and group and private dog training classes. Voted Best Kennel every year since 2002, Best Pet Store every year since 2007, Best Dog Trainer every year since 2011, and Best Pet Groomer every year since 2013, the Green Acres retail store offers a wide variety of wholesome pet foods, treats, and quality supplies. We are a proud member of The Pet Professional Guild. For more information, please call 945-6841 or visit www.greenacreskennel.com.

