Aging and Loss Workshop

By Emilie Hermans
Posted March 20, 2017, at 10:10 a.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, 14 McKenzie Ave, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-2531; hospiceofhancock.org

Aging and Loss Workshop for people 62 and older who have experienced the many types of losses associated with aging.

Wednesdays, April 26 – May 31, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. (6 weeks)

Held at Friends in Action Senior Ctr., Ellsworth

