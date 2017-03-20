Wednesday, April 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, 14 McKenzie Ave, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 2078-667-2531; hospiceofhancock.org
Aging and Loss Workshop for people 62 and older who have experienced the many types of losses associated with aging.
Wednesdays, April 19 – May 24, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. (6 weeks)
Held at Bucksport Square Apts., Bucksport.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →