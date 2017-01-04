Afterschool Imagination Series – Scientific Imagination: Electric Wonders

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; secure.kitetails.org/forms/event-registration/?eventid=1392

Electricity is all around us! Delve into the wonders of electrical power as we build simple circuits out of LED, conductive paints and tape. We’ll make artwork that glows in different colors, mini-robots that cruise around the room and more. This class is designed for ages 6 to 9. Classes run 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, and 2/3. $60 per members, $80 visitors for this 4-week class. Register online, call (207) 828-1234 x 231, or stop by the front desk.

Register for all three of our different after school imagination classes (at 4-week sessions) and receive a $30 discount ($150 members, $210 visitors)!

~Artistic Imagination: Wizardry Arts: Wednesdays 1/11, 1/18, 1/25, & 2/1

~Dramatic Imagination: The Littlest Mermaid: Thursdays 1/12, 1/19, 1/26, & 2/2

~Scientific Imagination: Electric Wonders: Fridays 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, & 2/3

Call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk to register for all three classes in the series. Sign up today, space is limited!

