Afterschool Imagination Series – Scientific Imagination: Discover Dinosaurs

Friday, March 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/

Discover the incredible world of dinosaurs in this 4-week science class! We’ll put on our paleontologist hats and explore the Museum & Theatre’s collection of real ancient animal fossils–including a real dinosaur fossil! We’ll practice digging for bones, keep a scientific journal, act out the lives of dinosaurs, and meet other prehistoric creatures along the way. This class is designed for ages 6 to 9. Class meets Fridays 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, and 3/24. $60 members, $80 visitors.

Register for all three of our different after school imagination classes (at 4-week sessions) and receive a $30 discount ($150 members, $210 visitors)!

Arts Imagination: Celebrate Rhythm & Sound: Wednesdays 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, & 3/22

Dramatic Imagination: The Story of the Journey: Thursdays 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, & 3/23

Scientific Imagination: Discover Dinosaurs: Fridays 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, & 3/24

Register online, call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk. Sign up today, space is limited!

Register here: https://secure.kitetails.org/forms/event-registration/?eventid=1417

