Afterschool Imagination Series – Dramatic Imagination: The Story of the Journey

By Sandy Boyce
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 23, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 1, Portland, ME

For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/

Have you ever made up a story based on what you see in a picture? In this 4-week creative drama class, we’ll create our own play inspired by Journey, a book without words by Aaron Becker. As a group, we’ll go on a collective journey and tell the story we see in the pictures. By the end of this series, we’ll have a unique performance to act out for our friends and family on the final day of class. This class is designed for ages 6 to 9. Class meets 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, and 3/23. $60 members, $80 visitors.

Register for all three of our different after school imagination classes (at 4-week sessions) and receive a $30 discount ($150 members, $210 visitors)!

Arts Imagination: Celebrate Rhythm & Sound: Wednesdays 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, & 3/22

Dramatic Imagination: The Story of the Journey: Thursdays 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, & 3/23

Scientific Imagination: Discover Dinosaurs: Fridays 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, & 3/24

Register online, call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk. Sign up today, space is limited!

Register here: https://secure.kitetails.org/forms/event-registration/?eventid=1416

