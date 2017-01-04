Afterschool Imagination Series – Dramatic Imagination: The Littlest Mermaid

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; secure.kitetails.org/forms/event-registration/?eventid=1391

Have you heard the story of The Little Mermaid? Join a team of play-makers to make up our very own version! Each class session will focus on a section from Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairy tale. We will use our imaginations and stretch our acting muscles to reimagine these characters in our own story. By the end of this series, we will have a unique version of the fairy tale, and we will act it out for our friends and family on the final day of class. This class is designed for ages 6 to 9. Class meets 1/12, 1/19, 1/26, and 2/2 from 3:30-5pm. $60 members, $80 visitors for this 4-week session.

Register for all three of our different after school imagination classes (at 4-week sessions) and receive a $30 discount ($150 members, $210 visitors)!

~Artistic Imagination: Wizardry Arts: Wednesdays 1/11, 1/18, 1/25, & 2/1

~Dramatic Imagination: The Littlest Mermaid: Thursdays 1/12, 1/19, 1/26, & 2/2

~Scientific Imagination: Electric Wonders: Fridays 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, & 2/3

Call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk to register for all three classes in the series. Sign up today, space is limited!

