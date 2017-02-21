Afterschool Imagination Series – Arts Imagination: Celebrate Rhythm & Sound

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142, Portland, ME For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/

Join us as we explore all things “rhythm” during this collaborative, musical adventure. Throughout this 4-week class, we’ll create a chorus of sounds out of everyday objects such as trash cans, brooms, and buckets. We’ll learn basic rhythmical patterns and even create our own sound patterns! Then, we’ll arrange them into our own unique songs to be performed at the end of our time together. This class is designed for ages 6 to 9. Class meets 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, and 3/22. $60 members, $80 visitors.

Register for all three of our different after school imagination classes (at 4-week sessions) and receive a $30 discount ($150 members, $210 visitors)!

Arts Imagination: Celebrate Rhythm & Sound: Wednesdays 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, & 3/22

Dramatic Imagination: The Story of the Journey: Thursdays 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, & 3/23

Scientific Imagination: Discover Dinosaurs: Fridays 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, & 3/24

