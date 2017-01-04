Afterschool Imagination Series – Artistic Imagination: Wizardry Arts

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; secure.kitetails.org/forms/event-registration/?eventid=1389

Abra ca dabra, sorcerers and sorceresses! Join us as we explore the wizarding arts during this hands on, messy class. Create a hand-painted magic carpet, a flying broomstick, and more! We’ll also mix a variety of potions and use earthly materials to create beeswax candles and homemade soap. This class is designed for ages 6 to 9. Class meets 1/11, 1/18, 1/25, and 2/1 from 3:30-5pm. $60 members, $80 visitors for this 4-week session.

Register for all three of our different after school imagination classes (at 4-week sessions) and receive a $30 discount ($150 members, $210 visitors)!

~Artistic Imagination: Wizardry Arts: Wednesdays 1/11, 1/18, 1/25, & 2/1

~Dramatic Imagination: The Littlest Mermaid: Thursdays 1/12, 1/19, 1/26, & 2/2

~Scientific Imagination: Electric Wonders: Fridays 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, & 2/3

Call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk to register for all three classes in the series. Sign up today, space is limited!

