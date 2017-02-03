After the March – Wondering what to do? Action Options Resource Fair

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of New Gloucester Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Rd, New Gloucester, Maine
For more information: 2079263161
A Resource Fair for those who want to find out more and get involved after the Women’s March.
Whether you have 5 minutes or 5 hours, find out more about opportunities in Maine. These groups could use your help. Representatives from the following organizations will be available to provide more information and answer questions.
Maine Democrats
Maine Peoples Alliance
Consumers For Affordable Healthcare
Maine Women’s Policy Institute
Natural Resources Council of Maine
Women’s March 10 Actions in 100 Days
Indivisible Guide
New Gloucester Food Pantry
