After the March – Wondering what to do? Action Options Resource Fair

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of New Gloucester Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Rd, New Gloucester, Maine For more information: 2079263161

A Resource Fair for those who want to find out more and get involved after the Women’s March.

Whether you have 5 minutes or 5 hours, find out more about opportunities in Maine. These groups could use your help. Representatives from the following organizations will be available to provide more information and answer questions.

Maine Democrats

Maine Peoples Alliance

Consumers For Affordable Healthcare

Maine Women’s Policy Institute

Natural Resources Council of Maine

Women’s March 10 Actions in 100 Days

Indivisible Guide

New Gloucester Food Pantry

