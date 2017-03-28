After School Special at the Abbe Museum

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2072883519; abbemuseum.org/blog-1/2017/3/28/come-meet-our-new-education-team
There are some new faces at the Abbe Museum! On Wednesday, April 12th from 3:30 – 5 pm, all local educators are invited to come meet Starr Kelly, our new Curator of Education, and Angela Raup, our new Manager of Guest Experience. You’ll get to explore our collection of educational materials, join our Book Club, and offer feedback on past and future programs. Expect great conversation, light refreshments, and surprise get-to-know-you activities!
