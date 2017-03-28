After School Special at the Abbe Museum

By Heather Anderson
Posted March 28, 2017, at 9:08 a.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 2072883519; abbemuseum.org/blog-1/2017/3/28/come-meet-our-new-education-team

There are some new faces at the Abbe Museum! On Wednesday, April 12th from 3:30 – 5 pm, all local educators are invited to come meet Starr Kelly, our new Curator of Education, and Angela Raup, our new Manager of Guest Experience. You’ll get to explore our collection of educational materials, join our Book Club, and offer feedback on past and future programs. Expect great conversation, light refreshments, and surprise get-to-know-you activities!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  3. Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across MaineSnow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine
  4. Bangor City Council’s ethics watchdog group hasn’t investigated a violation in 20 yearsBangor City Council’s ethics watchdog group hasn’t investigated a violation in 20 years
  5. Presque Isle girl wins New England free throw titlePresque Isle girl wins New England free throw title

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs