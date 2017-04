BLUE HILL — Spring after school programs for seven weeks beginning Monday, April 24, First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, UCC, 22 Tenney Hill. Bible Lego Adventure for grades one-five; Your Money, Your Values for grades six-eight. Students arrive 2:45-3:13 p.m. and snack provided. Groups meet 3:15-4:15 p.m. Free. Register at 374-2891 or info@bluehillcongregational.org.

